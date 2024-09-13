It is only 14 days left for Jr NTR’s Devara to wreak destruction at the box office and it seems like the advance booking is already cementing a platform for this beast to unleash! The pre-sales in the North American territory have hit a massive $1.18 million already for the premiere day.

Devara North America Advance Sales

The action film helmed by Koratala Siva has hit $1.18 million gross collection in advance sales for the premiere day in North America. Meanwhile, in the USA, the film has registered a pre-sale of $1.1 million. This is a huge number since there are still 14 days remaining to the premiere!

The action film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, and the hysteria created at the ticket window in advance speaks volumes about the stardom Jr NTR has achieved in the territory with his previous release, RRR!

Devara VS RRR Advance Sales (USA)

While Koratala Siva’s film has hit $1.1 million with pre-sales for the premiere day in the USA, SS Rajamouli’s period drama garnered $2.6 million with its pre-sales for the premiere day! With 14 days remaining to the premiere, Jr NTR’s upcoming biggie has already earned 42% of RRR’s massive pre-sales for the premiere day!

Devara Ticket Sales

Ever since the advance booking for the premiere day commenced, the film has hit a total ticket sales of 37,149, with many shows and locations yet to commence the advance booking. RRR’s final advance sales for the premiere day in USA was $2.6 million with 89,747 sold tickets!

In the remaining 14 days till the premiere, Jr NTR‘s film still needs to sell almost 52 thousand tickets to match RRR or beat the number! Does not seem like a tough task!

