On Independence Day, we witnessed too many big films arriving in theatres, making it a crowded scenario. From Tollywood, Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart and Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan clashed at the box office, but shockingly, both these films ended their run with a dismal total despite strong backing. Loaded with a good enough budget, these films ended up being losing affairs. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Ram Pothineni’s film had the advantage of being a sequel to a successful and popular film, iSmart Shankar. Even the makers took a step higher by casting Sanjay Dutt in an important role. Unfortunately, the Puri Jagannadh directorial failed to impress critics and the audience. In fact, it received highly negative reviews for its poor content and was mercilessly trolled on social media.

The opening itself was not up to the mark despite the national holiday, and by the end of the day, the fate was sealed with a kind of reaction it was garnering from all over. Cut to now: Double iSmart has wrapped up its run by earning just 15.20 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals 17.93 crores gross. In overseas, it earned just 2.60 crores gross, taking the final worldwide tally to 20.53 crores gross.

Coming to Mr Bachchan, the film had high hopes pinned on it as it was an official remake of Ajay Devgn’s Raid, which was a critical and commercial success. Despite a ready-made film on the plate, director Harish Shankar failed to replicate a meaningful output as it was too massy compared to Raid’s subtle and intriguing treatment. Even the reviews and public reactions went against this Telugu remake.

Right from the start, Mr Bachchan was a poor affair, and eventually, it fell like ninepins. As per the final update, the Ravi Teja starrer wrapped up its run at 10.59 crores net in India, which equals 12.49 crores gross. In overseas, it earned a dismal 2.18 crores gross, taking the final global tally to 14.67 crores gross.

For the unversed, Double iSmart carried a budget of 90 crores, resulting in a box office deficit of 74.80 crores compared with a domestic collection of 15.20 crores. On the other hand, Mr Bachchan was reportedly mounted on a budget of 50 crores, resulting in a deficit of 39.41 crores against the domestic collection of 10.59 crores. So, on a cumulative basis, both films failed to recover 114.21 crores of the total 140 crores budget.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

