Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, starring Nani, is doing well in the overseas market. It has once again displayed the strong fan base the actor enjoys internationally. With this latest release, the Natural Star recently achieved the feat of having the most number of films crossing the $1 million mark at the North American box office, after Mahesh Babu. Now, he has unleashed a significant milestone by overtaking none other than the Power Star, Pawan Kalyan. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Written and directed by Vivek Athreya, the vigilante action entertainer was released on August 29. Upon its release, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics, but the performances of Nani and SJ Suryah were praised unanimously. Also, the engaging content received a thumbs-up from the audience. As a result, it has performed well so far and might soon enter the 100-crore club globally.

Coming back to the new milestone, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has grossed $2.45 million at the North American box office, and as per Track Tollywood, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Bheemla Nayak in North America. For the unversed, Bheemla Nayak is Pawan Kalyan‘s biggest grosser in North America. As Pawan is one of the biggest Tollywood superstars, Nani has truly unleashed a big achievement by beating his highest-grossing film in North America.

Nani is coming fresh from Hi Nanna’s critical success, and with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, he is eagerly waiting to smash a century at the worldwide box office. As of now, the film has earned a little over 90 crores gross and has a chance of entering the 100 crore club if a healthy jump is witnessed over this weekend. Let’s see what happens!

Meanwhile, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram also stars Priyanka Mohan, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, and others in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

