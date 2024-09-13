Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is all set to ease into the second weekend with impressive domestic box office collections. After recording the second-biggest September opening of all time, the Tim Burton-directed Warner Bros. sequel is all set to post the second-biggest sophomore outing.

The film is tracking to retain its top spot at the domestic box office heading into its second weekend despite multiple new entries hitting the field.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stormed theaters last week, earning $111 million at the domestic box office during the opening weekend. This made the horror comedy the second-best September release behind 2017’s It, which grossed over $123 million. The film is now gearing up to score the second best second weekend of September behind It, which made $60.1 Million.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice governed the box office on Wednesday, September 11, with $5.3 Million and a running $131.5 Million domestic cume. The film will beat Quiet Place Day One’s lifetime domestic run of $138 million by Friday, September 13. Heading into the second weekend, the horror comedy is expected to rake in $44 million+ at the domestic box office (via Deadline). This will be the second biggest weekend September outing of all time behind the 2017 film It.

Despite multiple new releases hitting theaters this weekend, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will again rule the domestic box office. The most anticipated release, James McAvoy’s indie horror Speak No Evil, is expected to rake in significantly less than the horror comedy during its debut weekend. Meanwhile, Dave Baustista’s action comedy The Killer’s Game is also tracking to earn south of $10 million in the opening weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

