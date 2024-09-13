The Greatest Of All Time, starring Thalapathy Vijay, has ended its extended opening week at the box office. During these 8 days, the Kollywood superstar has displayed his superstardom as the film has posted a solid total on the board despite mixed reactions. In India, except for Tamil Nadu, it didn’t receive the expected support from other states, with Karnataka being one of them. It started off well there but witnessed a fall later. Still, it has managed to hit breakeven in just 7 days. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The GOAT released in theatres on September 5, and upon its arrival, the film was welcomed with mixed reviews from critics. Irrespective of the reviews, it was expected to open well in the strong regions of Thalapathy Vijay, but surprisingly, that didn’t happen. Yes, the film didn’t open on the expected lines in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, but Karnataka sprang a surprise by grossing over 8 crores.

After a strong start, The Greatest Of All Time witnessed a decline in Karnataka due to mixed reviews. As a result, just after the extended opening weekend ended, the film dipped below the 1 crore mark. Still, in the first 7 days, it raked in over 22 crores gross in the state and achieved breakeven. Yes, you read that right! The GOAT has entered the safe zone in Karnataka, and it will mint profits from here on.

For Thalapathy Vijay, The Greatest Of All Time has already emerged as the second highest-grossing film in Karnataka, and for Kollywood, it has become the highest-grossing film of the year in the state. Now, this is called a true display of stardom!

The GOAT is expected to show a healthy jump over this weekend, and its lifetime gross at the Karnataka box office is heading in the range of 28-30 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

