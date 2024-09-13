ARM, aka Ajayante Randam Moshanam, marked its arrival in theatres yesterday, and as per early trends, it has taken a superb start. In comparison to previous films of Tovino Thomas, his latest release has registered a much bigger opening. Celebrated as Tovino’s 50th outing, the film had a good pre-release buzz around itself, and it fulfilled all the expectations as far as day 1 performance is concerned. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Directed by Jithin Laal, the action-adventure film was released yesterday amid the Onam festivities. So far, it has been welcomed with positive reviews, with praise for the performance of the entire cast and the visuals. This positivity impacted occupancy throughout the day, and in the night shows, an average occupancy of 50% or slightly higher was recorded, which is really good.

ARM is released in 3D, so it enjoyed the benefit of higher-than-usual ticket rates. In terms of occupancy, the film performed really well in the original Malayalam and the dubbed Telugu versions. According to the estimates, it did a business of 3.40 crores net on day 1 at the Indian box office. It’s a solid start, and from here, the film aims for healthy growth over the weekend.

For those who don’t know, Tovino Thomas’ 2018 registered a start of 1.70 crores net at the Indian box office. If compared, Thomas’ ARM has earned a 100% higher collection than 2018‘s opening day, with 3.40 crores coming in yesterday. With such a response on the first day, let’s hope that it covers a big distance in the long run.

Meanwhile, in addition to Tovino Thomas, Ajayante Randam Moshanam also stars Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, and others in key roles. In the film, Thomas plays a triple role.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Surprises Everyone By Selling Over 30,000 Tickets, To Earn Over 50% Higher Collection Than The Original Start!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News