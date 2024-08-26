As anticipation builds for this year’s Onam releases, Tovino Thomas is set to make waves with his upcoming film A.R.M. (Ajayante Randam Moshanam), which translates to ‘Ajayan’s Second Robbery.’ The film, a sweeping historical saga spanning multiple time periods and generations, has been generating buzz since last year. Despite a mixed 2024 for Tovino—his first film, Anweshippin Kandethum, was a financial hit, while Nadikar faltered at the box office—his standing as one of Malayalam cinema’s brightest stars remains intact. With its Pan-Indian ambitions, A.R.M. is slated for a 3D release in multiple Indian languages. Dive in to discover which languages and more about this highly anticipated film.

Plot

The movie follows three generations of thieves—grandfather Maniyan, father Kunjikelu, and son Ajayan—across three distinct time periods: the 1900s during the pre-independence era, the 1950s post-independence, and the 1990s. Are they noble heroes fighting to protect their heritage, or merely common criminals? Watch the film to find out!

Cast and Crew

Ajayante Randam Moshanam is directed by Jithin Lal, with a script by Sujith Nambiar and screenplay by Deepu Pradeep. The film stars Tovino Thomas in three roles—Ajayan, Maniyan, and Kunjikelu—alongside a talented cast that includes Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Sathyaraj, Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rohini, Surabhi Lakshmi, Harish Uthaman, Aju Varghese, Hareesh Peradi, Sudheesh, and Shivajith. The music is composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, with cinematography by Jomon T. John and stunts by Vikram Mor and Phoenix Prabu. Editing is handled by Shameer Muhammed. The film is produced by Listin Stephen and Zachariah Thomas under the banners of Magic Frames and UGM Entertainment.

Release Date

As Onam approaches, Ajayante Randam Moshanam is set to be one of the major festival releases this year. Scheduled for release on September 12, 2024, the film will have a wide distribution. Originally in Malayalam, it will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, catering to a Pan-Indian audience. The film will be available in both 2D and 3D formats.

