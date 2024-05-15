A few days ago, filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan shared a lengthy post on social media. In his post, Sanal wrote that Tovino Thomas, the lead of his film Vazhakku (The Quarrel) is the reason why it still needs to be put on OTT plaforms. The director said that the actor was worried about his star image. Sasidharan accused Tovino of creating issues in the film’s release, both in theatres and on OTT platforms.

Later, Tovino Thomas reacted to Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s allegations regarding Vazhakku’s release. “Many people had warned me against working under Sanal. However, I did not get that vibe when I was approached for the film ‘Vazhakku’. We were friendly right from the start, and I thoroughly enjoyed my time shooting for the film. I had never disowned any of the films I have worked in, and even today, I believe it is an excellent film.”

The Minnal Murali star added that he mentioned his concern about the film’s release because film festivals’ audiences are different. The film received appreciation at IFFK. Tovino Thomas believed it wouldn’t work commercially, and the director brought another party as a distributor, which was a risk. Tovino stated that Sanal Kumar Sasidharan mistook it for his fear of his star image. The Malayalam actor said that it was he who suggested the director release the film directly on OTT. Now, Sanal has taken an extreme step and released the movie online.

On his Facebook page, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan released Tovino Thomas’ Vazhakku online. The Sexy Durga director wrote, “Cinema should be viewed by the audience. For anyone who wants to watch it, here is Vazhakku/The Quarrel. Anyone who wants to understand will now know why the movie hasn’t been released (sic).”

Along with Tovino Thomas, Vazhakku also stars Kani Kusruti, Sudev Nair and Azees Nedumangad.

