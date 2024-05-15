Turbo Jose, a skilled driver from Idukki, encounters unforeseen obstacles that eventually lead him to seek refuge in Chennai. In this new setting, he becomes entwined with the lives of Indhu and her loyal companion, Jerry. Yet, amidst this unfolding chapter, a string of unexpected events unfolds, pitting Turbo against Vetrivel.

Cast and crew

Directed by Vysakh, with Mammootty starring in the lead role, “Turbo” is penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The cast also includes Telugu actor Sunil and Kannada actor Raj B Shetty. Anjana Jayaprakash and Alexander Prasanth portray significant characters, while Christo Xavier handles the musical compositions. Produced under Mammootty’s banner, Mammootty Kampany, “Turbo” will be distributed through Dulquer Salmaan’s production house, Wayfarer Films, to reach its audience. Vishnu Sarma oversees the cinematography, and Shameer Muhammed oversees the editing.

Trailer

The trailer eloquently showcased a series of high-energy action sequences, effectively introducing the character of Mammootty, known as Turbo Jose. Over 133 seconds, it provides audiences with brief yet impactful glimpses into intense combat situations, cultivating a sense of eager anticipation for the climactic confrontation between Jose and the formidable antagonist, skillfully portrayed by the talented Kannada actor Raj B Shetty.

Trailer:

Release date

‘Turbo’ is revving up for a grand release across over 500 screens in Kerala. Initially set to hit theaters on June 13, 2024, the official Instagram page of Mammootty has revealed a new premiere date of May 23, 2024, along with an enticing poster, stirring up excitement.

