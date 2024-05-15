Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya’s Dune: Part Two, aka Dune 2, is set to become this year’s highest-grossing film. It was one of the anticipated films this year after having a successful prequel in 2021; Denis Villeneuve upped the scale by bringing in Austin Butler and Florence Pugh to become part of the ensemble cast. Scroll below for more.

In the sequel, Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen. He learns their ways and how they survive in the desert as he plans revenge against the conspirators who destroyed the Atreides family. Last week, it surpassed Fast X‘s global run of $704.8 million, and now it has achieved this new milestone. As of April 9, 2024, the sequel earned $139 million from the IMAX format alone. It was the 8th highest-grossing film in the premium format domestically.

Dune 2, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, has grossed a massive $710.5 million globally, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2024 so far, as per Luiz Fernando’s report. The film received a great response from the moment it hit the theatres. Even in the previews, it received amazing responses. It was released in the theatres on March 1, 2024, and the movie collected $82.5 million on its opening weekend.

In the United States, the Denis Villeneuve directorial raked in $282 million so far and $428.5 million from the foreign markets. According to reports, the movie was made on an estimated budget of $190 million and around $100 million more to promote it globally. Dune 2 is not only the highest-grossing film of 2024 currently but also the highest-earning movie of Timothee Chalamet.

Timothee‘s film Wonka, released in the last leg of 2023, became the actor’s highest-earning movie with its $632.3 million global run. Within three months of Wonka‘s release, Dune 2 came out in the theatres and has now surpassed those numbers. The 2021 sequel crossed the numbers after only one month of its release.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Box Office (Worldwide): Inches Closer To Kong: Skull Island’s $568 Million Global Run, Set To Become The Highest-Grossing MonsterVerse Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News