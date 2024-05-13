Legendary is minting in solid numbers with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as the film proved to be a monster at the box office, and it is still running. The film is just a few millions away from beating Kong: Skull Island and becoming the biggest-grossing movie in the franchise. Scroll below for more.

The MonsterVerse movie is based on Godzilla and Mothra by Toho Co. Ltd, starring Rebecca Hall, Bryan Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen. Recently, reports claimed that a sequel of the latest film. It has surpassed the previous films in the franchise and is railing towards the reigning position. It is also coming on the OTT platforms on Tuesday as VOD, which might impact its box office collections.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando has detailed the box office numbers of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It earned $3.8 million overseas on its seventh weekend, facing a drop of 62.4% drop from last weekend. Internationally the movie has earned $366.9 million so far from 78 regions.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is just $10 million away from Kong: Skull Island’s $568.7 million global run, as per the report. It is currently standing at $558.7 million worldwide. The movie starring Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, and Samuel L Jackson is the highest-grossing MonsterVerse movie, which had an estimated budget of $185 million. Godzilla x Kong has already surpassed the 2017 movie’s $168 million domestic run with its gross of $191.8 million. For the record, Godzilla x Kong has the lowest budget in the franchise, estimated at $145 million.

The movie is eyeing a $575 million-$600 million global run. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was released in the theatre on March 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

