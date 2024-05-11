For several years, Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth have entertained us as Loki and Thor in the MCU. Loki died in the MCU more than once, and it sparked hope among fans that he might appear in the 2022 movie Thor: Love and Thunder. Unfortunately, that did not happen, and the Extraction star once, in an interview, spoke about it with director Taika Waititi by his side. Scroll below to get the deets.

For the unversed, Tom initially auditioned for the role of Thor but ultimately landed in the God of Mischief’s role. The audience loved him so much that he became a part of the MCU. After appearing in the Thor movie in 2011, Tom’s character was the main villain in The Avengers in 2012. He finally got his own web series and is considered one of the best by the fans.

In 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder was released after the events of Infinity Saga, and in the Infinity War movie, the fans saw Thanos choke the life out of Loki and kill him. Meanwhile, in Endgame, Loki escapes with the Tesseract. Hence, it brought hope to people that the God of Mischief might return in the 2022 stand-alone movie of Chris Hemsworth. But it did not happen. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Chris and Taika Waititi addressed the matter and revealed why Tom Hiddleston’s MCU character wouldn’t appear in the movie.

The Furiosa star said, “He didn’t want to be involved. He said, ‘I hate all of you and in particular me,’ and I was like, that’s a shame. And that’s it. I mean, how many times can we kill him?” Chris Hemsworth continued, “We love Tom. We love Tom. Yeah. But he’s dead. Not him, but the character of Loki.”

Thor: Love and Thunder’s director, Taika Waititi, added, “No, no, he’s just dead to us.” Chris Hemsworth replied, “He’s obviously dead to us, as far as friendship goes.” However, let us remind you that the actor-director said this jokingly.

On the professional front, Chris Hemsworth is gearing up for the release of Furiosa: A Mag Max Saga on May 24. Recently, Hemsworth addressed his MCU return and said that he messed up during Thor: Love and Thunder and believes the audience deserves another film in the franchise.

