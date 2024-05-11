Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is defending himself after One Tree Hill alum and country singer seemingly accused him of having a drinking problem on her podcast. On Sunday, May 5, episode of Jana Kramer’s podcast, “Whine Down,” she said that Travis Kelce appears to be “always drunk” before suggesting he’s a bad influence on Taylor Swift and adding, “I see her drinking more now. Like the company you keep.”

Kramer also suggested that the Kansas City Chiefs Player had anger issues, highlighting his “aggression” during a confrontation with his coach in the Super Bowl back in February.

In response to the allegation, on Wednesday, May 8, a source close to Travis Kelce told TMZ that the NFL player was baffled by the claim as he was unfamiliar with the One Tree Hill alum. The source close to the player also accused Kramer of “clout chasing” by embellishing stories to generate viral content. Meanwhile, another source told Page Six that Travis does not have a drinking problem, adding, “He was taken aback as he’s never met her and is just living his life.”

The source noted Travis Kelce was “under a microscope” and “Of course, you’re going to see him drinking. He’s being watched everywhere he goes.”

The source went on to really bat for the NFL player, contending, “If he was passed out somewhere, I would totally understand, but that’s not the case whatsoever.” The source then claimed Jana Kramer has a history of latching onto relevant people to get “attention.”

Meanwhile, Kramer was also slammed online for calling out Travis Kelce on the podcast, with a social media user highlighting the hypocrisy of Kramer doling out relationship advice after three failed marriages. According to Page Six, one fan wrote:

“Someone who is on their FOURTH marriage shouldn’t be talking about Taylor & Travis’ relationship, especially judging it based on short clips at SOCIAL EVENTS.”

The mother of two has yet to respond to the backlash.

