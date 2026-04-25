Travis Knight’s fantasy action-adventure film, Masters of the Universe, is all set to hit the big screen in the U.S. on June 5, 2026. Based on Mattel’s sword and planet-themed media franchise of the same name, it is the second live-action feature adaptation and stars Nicholas Galitzine as the titular protagonist.

The first film, released in 1987, featured Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and grossed $17.3 million, as per Box Office Mojo, against an estimated $22 million budget. So, it wasn’t able to recoup its production budget.

On the other hand, the 2026 film is mounted on a much higher budget, so the potential risk and returns will be significantly higher. With that in mind, let’s find out how much Travis Knight’s Masters of the Universe would need to earn worldwide to break even at the box office.

Masters of the Universe – Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

According to a Variety report, the film has been made on an estimated production budget of around $170 million. This indicates that it needs to earn roughly $425 million to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. After it reaches its theatrical break-even point, it could potentially begin to generate a box office surplus.

Considering the current theatrical landscape, surpassing $425 million globally is no small feat. Masters of the Universe would need to deliver a solid opening weekend, secure strong international support, and maintain steady weekday and weekend holds for at least 2-3 weeks after its release to hit that target. Whether the fantasy action-adventure can achieve this key box office milestone will become clear only after its theatrical release on June 5.

What’s The Plot of Masters of the Universe

The film is about how Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) returns to planet Eternia after fifteen years, but is devastated to find out that his home has been destroyed under the evil rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). He joins forces with Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba) to save his family, defeat the powerful foe by becoming the most powerful man in the universe – He-Man.

Masters of the Universe – Official Trailer

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