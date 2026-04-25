Acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie has delivered several popular, well-received films, including Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, Sherlock Holmes, Aladdin, and Wrath of Man. Although his last theatrical release, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, underperformed at the box office, fans are eagerly awaiting his next directorial effort: the action-thriller film In The Grey. Starring Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead roles, it is slated to be released in U.S. theaters on May 15, 2026.

According to an industry estimate by Box Office Pro, the film is tracking to earn $4 million to $7 million during its opening weekend in North America. Another report by Box Office Theory indicates that it is expected to open between $6 million and $11 million domestically. Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at what In The Grey would need to earn worldwide to surpass the global total of Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, which featured Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead.

First, let’s see how the 2023 action-drama The Covenant performed at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

The Covenant – Box Office Summary

North America: $16.9 million

International: $5 million

Worldwide: $21.9 million

Based on the above numbers, In The Grey would need to earn at least $21.9 million worldwide to outgross Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant at the global box office. Although it appears to be a modest target for a film starring two bankable Hollywood stars, it should be noted that The Covenant opened to $6.4 million in North America, which is roughly the projected domestic opening of In The Grey.

Moreover, when the film debuts on May 15, it will be competing with two more action films: Karl Urban’s Mortal Kombat II, which releases on May 8, and The Mandalorian & Grogu, which comes out on May 22. Despite these box office hurdles, it appears that In The Grey has a realistic chance to outgross The Covenant. However, the final verdict should be clear after its release on May 15.

What Is The Plot of In The Grey?

Written & Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film follows a secret team of highly skilled operatives who are enlisted for a high-stakes mission to retrieve a billion-dollar fortune from a ruthless despot. It features Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Kristofer Hivju, Fisher Stevens, and Rosamund Pike.

In The Grey – Official Trailer

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Must Read: In The Grey North America Box Office Projection: How It Stacks Up Against Henry Cavill’s Last Five Openings

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