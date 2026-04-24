In the Grey starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Henry Cavill is all set to be released in the theaters next month and early box office projections suggest a modest debut. As anticipation builds, the film’s opening weekend numbers will be closely compared to those of Henry Cavill’s last five theatrical releases, offering a clearer picture of where it stands among them. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is directed by Guy Ritchie and produced by Black Bear Pictures. Eiza González, Kristofer Hivju, Fisher Stevens, and Rosamund Pike also feature in the crucial roles. Cavill had been having a dry spell at the box office; his past films, including Argylle and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, had failed there. This upcoming movie is also not likely to help much in improving Cavill’s condition, per early projections.

Debut weekends of Henry Cavill’s last five films in North America

Henry Cavill’s last five wide releases span a wide range of genres and box office scales. From big-budget superhero spectacles like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League to high-octane action in Mission: Impossible – Fallout and a few more. The biggest opening weekend belongs to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, with $166.0 million. The lowest debut is by The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’s $8.9 million opening weekend. In the Grey has a very varied range to break into, but can it do it?

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – $166.00 million Justice League – $93.8 million Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $61.2 million Argylle – $17.5 million The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare – $8.9 million

In the Grey falls short of the top debuts, likely to rank last even at peak projections

In the Grey is reportedly projected to earn between $4 million and $7 million on its opening weekend, though that figure can change. The film would struggle to make Henry Cavill’s top five opening-weekend lists. It would even fall below The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’s $8.9 million, which already sits at the bottom of this list. In simple terms, even at the higher end of projections, it wouldn’t break into this top group and would instead rank last among these debuts.

More about In the Grey

The official synopsis reads, “A secret elite team of agents is tasked with reclaiming a vast fortune stolen by a ruthless tyrant.” In the Grey, starring Henry Cavill, will be released on May 15.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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