Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah, has wrapped up its second week at the Indian box office without making any noise. Backed by a strong budget, the film was expected to do well, but unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. Although it opened well, the film suffered from mixed to poor word of mouth among audiences. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

How much did Love Insurance Kompany earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

The Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy film scored just 59 lakh on the second Thursday, day 14. Overall, it earned 6.93 crore during the second. Compared to the opening week of 33.22 crore, the film saw a 79.13% drop, which pretty much tells the story of a poor theatrical run. In total, it has earned an estimated 40.15 crore net (Tamil + Telugu) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 47.37 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 33.22 crore

Week 2 – 6.93 crore

Total – 40.15 crore

Box office verdict of Love Insurance Kompany

Love Insurance Kompany was reportedly made on a budget of 60 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 40.15 crore net so far. So, in 14 days, the film has recovered 66.91% of the budget, and it needs 19.85 crore more to enter the safe zone. Since the film’s pace has dropped significantly, it won’t be able to cover the remaining distance, so it secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office, per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 60 crore

India net collection – 40.15 crore

Recovery – 66.92%

Deficit – 19.85 crore

Deficit% – 33.08%

Verdict – Losing

More about the film

Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, Love Insurance Kompany also stars Seeman, Yogi Babu, and Gouri G Kishan in key roles. It is produced by Nayanthara and SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. It released in theaters on April 10, in Tamil and Telugu.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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