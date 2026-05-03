Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah, is in the final stage of its theatrical run and will soon conclude its run at the Indian box office. Released amid high expectations, the film was expected to score big, given Pradeep’s golden run, but unfortunately, it failed to deliver and also broke the actor’s winning streak. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 23!

How much did Love Insurance Kompany earn at the Indian box office in 23 days?

The Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy film scored just 8 lakh on its fourth Saturday, day 23. Overall, it has earned 42.75 crore net (Tamil + Telugu) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 50.44 crore gross. While the numbers look fair to decent in isolation, they aren’t up to the mark given the film’s budget. Going by its current pace, it is heading for a lifetime collection of below 45 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 33.22 crore

Week 2 – 6.93 crore

Week 3 – 2.42 crore

Day 22 – 10 lakh

Day 23 – 8 lakh

Total – 42.75 crore

Budget and recovery

Love Insurance Kompany was reportedly made on a budget of 60 crore, and against this cost, it earned 42.75 crore net. So, in 23 days, the film has recovered 71.25% of the budget. With an expected lifetime collection of less than 45 crore net, the film has secured a losing verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 60 crore

India net collection – 42.75 crore

Recovery – 71.25%

Deficit – 17.25 crore

Deficit% – 28.75%

Verdict – Losing

More about the film

Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, Love Insurance Kompany also stars Seeman, Yogi Babu, and Gouri G Kishan in key roles. It is produced by Nayanthara and SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. It was released in theaters on April 10 in Tamil and Telugu.

The film will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 6 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ek Din Box Office: How Much Does Sai Pallavi & Junaid Khan Starrer Need To Enter The Safe Zone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News