Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in the lead roles, is turning out to be a big disappointment at the Indian box office. After a dismal start, there was some hope of a turnaround on the second day, but instead of showing growth, collections have dropped. Such a trend clearly indicates that the film is a failure, and now, it only needs to be seen how far it stretches its journey. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

How much did Ek Din earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Bollywood romantic drama opened at a dismal 1.15 crore. Since reviews and word of mouth have been mixed, the film wasn’t expected to grow big, but at least a decent jump was expected due to the Saturday factor. Unfortunately, instead of showing growth, the film dropped by 13.04% from the opening and scored just 1 crore on day 2. Overall, it has earned just 2.15 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 2.53 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.15 crore

Day 2 – 1 crore

Total – 2.15 crore

How much does Ek Din need to enter the safe zone?

Ek Din was reportedly made on a budget of 25 crore. Against this cost, it must earn 25 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. If it stays below 25 crore net, which it will, the film will be a failure. So, for Sai Pallavi, who made her Bollywood debut with this romantic drama, has suffered a big blow. Nonetheless, she’s likely to make a big impact with her next Bollywood film, Ramayana.

For Junaid Khan, Ek Din is his second consecutive big-screen failure. His big-screen debut, Loveyapa, was a flop, and now even his latest release has emerged as a washout at the Indian box office. Hopefully, he’ll deliver a much-needed first clean success with Ragini 3, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia.

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