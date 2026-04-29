The box office battle of 2026 will surely heat up in the upcoming months. While Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is currently sitting on the throne with god-level numbers, all eyes are now on Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, which seems to be the biggest contender to challenge the record book and the milestones hit by Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller!

The high-octane action sequel is ruling with a never-before-seen authority at the box office. However, the peaceful reign by Ranveer Singh will be challenged by the end of the year by Ranbir Kapoor. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Shri Ram, Sai Pallavi as Devi Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film has all the potential to officially overtake Ranveer Singh’s biggie!

Dhurandhar 2 VS Ramayana

To dethrone Ranveer Singh as the reigning King of the year, Ranbir Kapoor‘s film will have to aim for a hat-trick of records that currently seem almost untouchable. However, looking at the magnanimous level of Nitesh Tiwari’s film, these records might not be out of reach for Ramyana!

Check out the three major records Ranbir Kapoor needs to own to snatch the throne from Ranveer Singh.

The Biggest Opener of 2026

When Dhurandhar 2 released, it sent a shocker through the industry by collecting a massive 145 crore net in India on Day 1. It currently holds the crown for the Highest Opening Day of the Year, and the second-highest opening day ever for an Indian film. For Ramayana to beat this, it needs a historic opening. While the craze for a mythological epic is unparalleled, crossing the 145-crore mark on a single day will be a huge task.

The Most Profitable Hindi Film of 2026

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar‘s thriller proved to be a goldmine, boasting a massive 419.41% return on investment! Given the humongous budget of Ramayana, which is reportedly one of the costliest films ever made in India, Ranbir Kapoor will need the film to perform like a monster to beat Ranveer’s profit percentage.

The Highest Grosser of the Year

Dhurandhar 2 currently sits at the #1 spot with a lifetime net collection of 1,168.68 crore in India, making it the highest-grossing film of 2026 at the Indian box office. Ramayana doesn’t just need a good start; it needs a legendary run at the ticket windows to hit this number and claim the HGOTY title!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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