Vaazha 2 has become one of the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema, and there’s still some fuel left in the tank. Released amid good expectations, the film has stunned everyone with its run so far, crossing the 200 crore mark globally like a cakewalk. At the Indian box office, it crossed the 100 crore mark (net) a few days back, and by the end of the third week, it recorded a mind-blowing 1038% returns. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 22!

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the Indian box office in 22 days?

The Vaazha sequel had strong pre-release buzz due to the goodwill of its predecessor. On top of that, it witnessed positive word of mouth among the audience. As a result, it clocked a solid 55.05 crore during its 8-day extended opening week. In the second week, it maintained its stronghold and scored 41.1 crore, a 25.34% drop from the first week. In the third week, it suffered a big 57.05% drop, but still raked in 17.65 crore net.

Overall, Vaazha 2 has amassed a solid 113.8 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 134.28 crore gross. In the fourth week, the film will drop significantly, as it has already been seen by a large number of Malayalam moviegoers. Nonetheless, it’ll continue to push its tally ahead by adding some more crores.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 55.05 crore

Week 2 – 41.1 crore

Week 3 – 17.65 crore

Total – 113.8 crore

Records a mammoth 1038% returns in 22 days!

Vaazha 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 113.8 crore net so far. So, in 22 days, the film has enjoyed a return on investment (ROI) of 103.8 crore, which equals a staggering 1038% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super duper hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 113.8 crore

ROI – 103.8 crore

ROI% – 1038%

Verdict – Super Duper Hit

Soon to surpass Thudarum

With 113.8 crore net, Vaazha 2 is currently the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the Indian box office. In the coming days, it’ll beat Mohanlal’s Thudarum (122 crore net) to claim the third spot.

Take a look at the top 10 Mollywood grossers in India (net):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crore Manjummel Boys – 142.08 crore Thudarum – 122 crore Vaazha 2 – 113.8 crore (21 days) L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore 2018 – 92.85 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 85.26 crore Aavesham – 85.15 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore Pulimurugan – 76.67 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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