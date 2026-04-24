Akshay Kumar is finally finding his groove back at the box office with Bhooth Bangla performing strongly, and it seems that the horror-comedy genre is the magic potion he needed. In just 6 days, the Priyadarshan film has managed to outshine the lifetime opening week collections of Akshay Kumar’s all post-COVID releases except for 3! As the film approaches its close on the first Thursday, it is to be seen where it will land in the top 3 spots!

In six days, the net collection of the film stands at 89.85 crore, making it the 4th highest opening week collection of Akshay Kumar post-COVID. It has comfortably cruised past the opening week of OMG 2 (85.05 crore) and pushed Jolly LLB 3 out of the top 5.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office VS Akshay Kumar’s Opening Week

To break into the Top 3 opening weeks of Akshay Kumar post-COVID, Bhooth Bangla’s box office needs to move past Sky Force on Thursday. The patriotic action drama delivered 99.70 crore with its opening week! Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy needs approximately 9.85 crore on its 7th day (Thursday) to officially claim the 3rd spot.

The film has already earned nearly double the opening week of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (49.5 crore) and has left films like Jolly LLB 3 (74 crore) and Ram Setu (58.23 crore) far behind.

Check out all the opening week collections of Akshay Kumar’s films post-COVID (India Net Collection).

Housefull 5: 133.58 crore Sooryavanshi: 120.66 crore Sky Force: 99.70 crore Bhooth Bangla: 89.85* (in 6 days) OMG 2: 85.05 crore Jolly LLB 3: 74 crore Ram Setu: 58.23 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 55.05 crore Bachchhan Paandey: 50.25 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 49.5 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 46.54 crore Raksha Bandhan: 38.72 crore Khel Khel Mein: 20.68 crore Bell Bottom: 18.5 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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