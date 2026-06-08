We’ve curated a list of OTT releases arriving this week. The lineup includes a horror comedy starring Akshay Kumar, a gripping crime drama from Paatal Lok creator Prosit Roy, a Malayalam crime investigation thriller led by Shane Nigam, and an English action film featuring Jason Statham. These are just some of the exciting titles streaming this week. To learn more about each release, scroll down.

Netflix

Bhooth Bangla (Hindi) – June 12, 2026

A horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan, the film follows Arjun Acharya (Akshay Kumar), who inherits the Mangalpur Palace and decides to hold his sister’s wedding there. However, the locals believe the palace is cursed and haunted by a ghost known as Vadhusur. Being the skeptic that he is, Arjun refuses to believe in such supernatural tales, setting the stage for a series of strange and hilarious events.

Jio Hotstar

Dridam (Malayalam) — June 12, 2026

A crime investigative thriller led by the young, handsome, and eligible bachelor sub-inspector Vijay Radhakrishnan, played by Shane Nigam. His first posting takes him to a remote village where nothing ever happens, and the local police station has little to no work. However, soon after he takes charge, things begin to change. Murders and robberies are reported one after another, and the public is no longer staying quiet. Protests erupt, putting pressure on the higher authorities, who in turn begin pressuring Vijay Radhakrishnan. He may even be replaced. What triggered these sudden changes in the quiet town? Is it somehow connected to his arrival at the police station? And could he be involved in it?

Prime video

Raakh (Hindi) – June 12, 2026

Directed by Prosit Roy, best known for Paatal Lok, this eight-episode crime drama is set in 1970s Delhi. When two teenagers go missing and are presumed kidnapped, the police face the daunting task of unraveling a mystery that stretches across multiple states in India.

Every Year After (English) – June 10, 2026

Spending summers in the Canadian lakeside town of Barry’s Bay was a tradition for Percy, played by Sadie Soverall. It was there that she met Sam, played by Matt Cornett. Their childhood friendship eventually became something more, but they later broke things off, and Percy left town. Now, she has returned to Barry’s Bay, only to find that Sam has a girlfriend.

Zee5

Taarkata (Bengali) – June 12, 2026

Vikram Chatterjee, played by Agni, is a police officer who was one of the best in the force back in the day. Now, he has returned to his hometown to investigate a mysterious death that is connected to his past.

Lionsgate Play

Shelter (English) – June 12, 2026

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, the film follows Michael Mason, played by Jason Statham, a former assassin who once worked for an intelligence agency. Years after leaving the service, he lives a quiet life in a remote location overlooking a large body of water, having chosen a self-imposed exile. However, his peaceful existence is shattered when a team of state-sponsored assassins comes after him and a teenage girl who has been close to him. After fighting them off, Michael goes on the run with the girl. But why has the government targeted them, and what secrets are they trying to bury?

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch.

Must Read: Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 Gets Release Date, Amol Parashar’s Dr. Prabhat Returns With New Challenges

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News