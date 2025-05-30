Veteran Indian actor Mohanlal’s crime thriller Thudarum hit theatres on April 25, 2025. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film received positive reviews from many critics and performed strongly at the box office. Moreover, the film has a user rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb. As Thudarum nears the end of its theatrical run and makes its streaming debut, it has also earned a coveted spot on Letterboxd’s Top 50 list. It’s a rare feat for an Indian film to find a place in the Auckland-based film platform’s global rankings.

Thudarum Has Outranked This Hollywood War Film On Letterboxd

As of now, Mohanlal’s Thudarum holds Rank 42 on Letterboxd’s Top 50 international films list. And in doing so, the Indian film has surpassed a critically acclaimed Hollywood war movie — Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland’s Warfare, which currently trails behind at Rank 46.

Other Indian Films On Letterboxd Top 50

Thudarum is not the only Indian film to make it to the Letterboxd Top 50 list. The list includes two more Indian titles: the Marathi-language romantic drama Cactus Pears (Rank 41) and the widely acclaimed Tamil comedy drama Tourist Family (Rank 6).

Top 5 Films On Letterboxd Top 50

In the above-mentioned Letterboxd Top 50 list, the topmost film is Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster horror flick Sinners (Rank 1), followed by Brazilian musical drama Homem com H (Rank 2), Chinese animated action-adventure film Ne Zha 2 (Rank 3), the American drama Sorry, Baby’ (Rank 4), and the Norwegian comedy-drama and Cannes Grand Prix winner Sentimental Value (Rank 5).

Thudarum: Plot & Cast

Set in the hill town of Ranni, the crime thriller follows the story of a taxi driver, Benz (played by Mohanlal), whose most prized possession is a vintage Mark 1 Ambassador. When his beloved car is seized by the cops in a drug smuggling case, Benz fights to get it back. However, things take a dark turn when he’s framed for a serious crime he didn’t commit, forcing him to uncover a shocking truth behind the conspiracy. It also features Shobana, Prakash Varma, and Binu Pappu, among other cast members.

Where To Watch Thudarum On OTT?

The crime thriller film starring Mohanlal is now streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform in the original Malayalam language along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Thudarum Trailer

