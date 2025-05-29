HanuMan director Prasanth Varma celebrated his birthday today, and on the special occasion, Hombale Films, one of the biggest production houses in Indian cinema, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartfelt wish for the director. However, the birthday post quickly sparked a buzz about a possible collaboration between the two. Continue reading to know why!

What Did Hombale Films Write In Their Wish For Prasanth Varma?

Hombale Films took to their social media and shared a picture of the director, with a caption that reads: “Here’s to the visionary who’s redefining cinema. Wishing a blockbuster birthday to the dynamic @PrasanthVarma. From pushing creative boundaries to crafting cinematic spectacles, he’s cooking up something epic, and the hype is real.”

The remark about Varma “cooking up something epic” left many convinced that the production house hinted at something exciting being in the works.

Here’s to the visionary who’s redefining cinema.

Wishing a blockbuster birthday to the dynamic @PrasanthVarma. From pushing creative boundaries to crafting cinematic spectacles, he’s cooking up something epic, and the hype is real. pic.twitter.com/Els6J6fjjK — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) May 29, 2025

Hombale Films has delivered back-to-back pan-India hits with KGF Chapter 1 & 2, Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire, and Kantara. Meanwhile, director Prasanth Varma delivered a massive hit with HanuMan. The film received widespread acclaim for Varma’s direction and screenplay, cast performances, portrayal of Hanuman, background score, visual effects, production design, and action sequences. It also shattered several box office records.

The possibility of a collaboration between these two powerhouses has generated a lot of excitement. Known for delivering mass entertainers with larger-than-life elements, Hombale Films’ team up with Prasanth Varma will surely deliver something intriguing. It will be exciting to see what this collaboration brings next.

What’s Next For Prasanth Varma & Hombale Films?

In addition to their possible collaboration, Varma and Hombale Films are also involved in other interesting projects. The sequel to HanuMan, Jai Hanuman, is currently in the works. This film will further expand and redefine the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

On the other hand, Hombale Films is on a roll, with the recent announcement of three films involving Prabhas and a movie with Hrithik Roshan. They have two of the most anticipated films: Kantara: Chapter 1, which will be released on 2nd October 2025, and Salaar: Part 2—Shouryaanga Parvam.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Veteran Tamil Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75: Rajinikanth & Other Celebs Mourn The Loss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News