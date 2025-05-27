The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, has been catching everyone’s attention ever since the makers released its teaser. Being one of IMDb’s most anticipated Indian films of 2025, The Raja Saab was initially planned to release on April 10. Owing to post-production issues, the release date was pushed back. Now, a new report suggests the film might release in December.

When & Where Will The Raja Saab Release?

According to News18, The Raja Saab is scheduled to release in theaters on December 5, 2025. A multilingual release will be carried out in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. But fans are still waiting for the official declaration. The initial teaser and motion poster created a strong buzz earlier this year, and fans are now hoping for more content soon. A revised teaser is likely to drop by the end of May.

The movie’s earlier delay was due to post-production issues. But fans are hoping that the wait will be worth it, especially given how polished and stylish the film looks based on early glimpses.

With a powerful star cast, an interesting genre twist, and high expectations riding on it, The Raja Saab is gearing up to be one of the biggest releases of the year. If the December 5 release date holds true, Prabhas could be closing 2025 with a bang.

What’s The Film About?

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is described as a romantic horror drama with a fun twist. Earlier this year, Prabhas shared a teaser poster during Pongal, with the tagline: “Horror is the new humour.” Since then, curiosity about the film’s genre and story has only grown.

The story is still under wraps, but insider buzz suggests that it involves ancient curses, royal legacies, and a hero trapped between two different worlds. Prabhas will be in a fresh avatar, full of action and emotions. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar are among the lead players, while Sanjay Dutt will appear in a huge supporting role. The movie is backed by People Media Factory, with music composed by the energetic S.S. Thaman.

Check Out The Teaser Of The Raja Saab Below:

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Thudarum OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Mohanlal’s Crime Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News