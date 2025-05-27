Mohanlal’s Thudarum created a huge buzz after its release in theatres on April 25, 2025. The movie became an instant hit with its gripping story and Mohanlal’s powerful performance. It set new records at the box office and kept audiences glued to their seats. Recently, the OTT giant confirmed that Thudarum will soon be available on OTT, giving fans a chance to watch this blockbuster from home.

Thudarum’s Incredible Box Office Run

Thudarum quickly became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films ever. It earned more than ₹117 crore only from Kerala and approximately ₹232 crore worldwide in just one month. (Via Sacnilk)

What’s The Plot Of Thudarum?

It is a story about Shanmugham, played by Mohanlal, an ex-stuntman who is now a taxi driver. His peaceful life takes a turn when his car is taken by the police during an investigation. What seems like a small issue pulls him into a dangerous world of crime and loss. The film’s strong story and thrilling moments kept audiences hooked.

Tharun Moorthy directed and co-wrote the movie with K. R. Sunil. It also stars Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, and others. Jakes Bejoy’s music and Shaji Kumar’s visuals add to the movie’s appeal.

When & Where To Watch Thudarum OTT

JioHotstar recently announced that Thudarum will begin streaming on its platform from May 30, 2025. The announcement post on X reads, “Will continue on JioHotstar! Thudarum will be streaming from 30 May only on JioHotstar.”

It will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, so audiences from across India can watch it in their preferred language. The digital release was delayed because the movie was still performing strongly in theatres. Now, fans who missed it on the big screen can finally catch Mohanlal’s intense performance and the gripping story right at home. If you enjoy thrilling stories with strong emotions and excellent acting, Thudarum is a film you cannot miss.

Check Out The Trailer Of Thudarum Below:

