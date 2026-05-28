Mohanlal’s box office domination at the Malayalam box office is going at a very good pace! If you thought Georgekutty would slow down after rewriting domestic records over his opening week, think again. The high-stakes suspense thriller Drishyam 3 has entered its second week by displaying an unshakeable box office pace!

Jeethu Joseph‘s suspense thriller, in 8 days, stands only 50 lakh away from the 200 crore mark worldwide, while it stands at 81 – 82 crore net collection in India in 8 days. The film is chasing the 100 crore club in India, while it is officially a whisker away from the 200 crore club worldwide!

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 8 Estimates

On the 8th day, May 28, the second Thursday, Drishyam 3 managed to earn in the range of 6.5 – 6.8 crore at the box office, with an occupancy of 40.8% over 3,453 shows! While the domestic numbers are keeping the registers ringing, it is the film’s global performance that is pushing the bar!

In 8 days, the film has hit the 100 crore club overseas. In fact, the overseas gross collection is a bit higher than the domestic gross collection of the film, which stands at 96.5 crore in 8 days!

Drishyam 3 is now the third-highest-grossing film of Mohanlal‘s career, surpassing Pulimurugan! It is also the 9th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the box office!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Mohanlal’s career (India Net Collection).

Thudarum: 122 crore L2: Empuraan: 106.77 crore Drishyam 3: 81.8 crore (8 days) Pulimurugan: 76.67 crore Lucifer: 65.21 crore

With the second weekend arriving and no major competition, Mohanlal may claim the top spot at the box office, surpassing Thudarum, to bring the highest-grossing film of his career.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

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