The box office supremacy of Malayalam cinema’s ultimate mastermind, Georgekutty, is reaching celebratory levels, and the ticket counters simply hailing Drishyam 3 as the film crosses the 3 million mark for ticket sales on BookMyShow in only one week! Mohanlal’s highly anticipated thriller continues to dominate the ticket window and break records.

While the Jeethu Joseph directorial has entered the Top 10 highest-selling Mollywood films since 2023, with a staggering 3 million sold tickets, Mohanlal is now setting his eyes on the top 5, and he needs to challenge himself for the spot!

Drishyam 3 BMS Sales

Currently, with 3+ million ticket sales and counting, Drishyam 3 has surpassed Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham. The film stands as the sixth-highest-selling Malayalam film on BMS since 2024. To ensure that it takes the 5th spot, Mohanlal has to surpass his own L2: Empuraan!

Interestingly, Drishyam 3 is achieving these numbers purely on the basis of the craze of this suspense franchise despite mixed word of mouth! The film’s momentum shows zero signs of fatigue, thanks to an exceptional weekday holding pattern. Will Georgekutty successfully surpass L2: Empuraan to secure a spot in the top 5? The countdown to the next milestone has officially begun!

Check out the top 10 highest-selling Mollywood films on BMS.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 5.51 Million Vaazha 2: 5.02 Millio n Thudarum: 4.51 Million Manjummel Boys: 4.30 Million L2: Empuraan: 3.75 Million Drishyam 3: 3 Million* (in 7 days) Aavesham: 3 Million Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life: 2.92 Million Sarvam Maya: 2.76 Million Premalu: 2.36 Million

Drishyam 3 Box Office BMS Sales Summary

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the suspense thriller on BMS after 7 days.

Pre Sales: 643.96K

Day 1: 587.3K

Day 2: 426.35K

Day 3: 360.94K

Day 4: 273.78K

Day 5: 231.34K

Day 6: 221.81K

Day 7: 208.97K

Day 8: 84.5K (till 3 PM)

Total: 3 Million

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Box Office: Chand Mera Dil Needs 5.2 Crore More & Ananya Panday Will Enter 400 Crore Club With Lifetime Total Of 7 Films – Decoding Her Number Journey!

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