When it comes to rewriting the rules of box office supremacy, nobody pulls it off like Mohanlal in Mollywood! His highly anticipated thriller Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu JoCategoriesseph, has wrapped up its opening week on a very good note, finishing with a net India collection of 75-76 crore. While mid-week drops are a given for standard blockbusters, Jeethu Joseph’s mastermind witnessed an unexpected Wednesday surge!

All Set To Beat Pulimurugan

By bringing its opening week total to 75 – 76 crore, the thriller has set its sights on two major milestones with one target! The film needs 50 lakh – 1 crore to surpass the lifetime collection of Mohanlal’s blockbuster Pulimurugan, which stands at a total net collection of 76.60 crore.

Drishyam Box Office Day 7 Estimates

As per the early trends, Drishyam 3 on its seventh day, Wednesday, May 27, has earned in the range of 6.6 – 6.8 crore at the box office. This is a jump from the previous day, which brought 6.5 crore. On the seventh day, the film registered an occupancy of 32.8% for almost 4,700 shows!

Mohanlal To Rewrite History

As soon as Mohanlal‘s thriller surpasses Pulimurugan’s 76.6 crore, it will achieve two major milestones at the box office. It will be the third-highest-grossing film of Mohanlal’s career and the 10th-highest-grossing Mollywood film of all time, finally pushing Pulimurugan out of the list!

With the second weekend fast approaching, the film is cleanly positioned to dominate the domestic screens without any significant competition. The master plan is working flawlessly – Georgekutty has officially walked away with the crown! Meanwhile, the film is also running towards the 200 crore club swiftly and will hit the mark with the upcoming second weekend.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

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