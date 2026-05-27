Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 5: Ananya Panday & Lakshya's Film Refuses To Slow Down Despite IPL

When a youth-centric, conversational romantic drama hits the weekday, it is expected to witness a drop, especially when the high-octane IPL playoffs are concurrently dominating television and digital screens. But Vivek Soni’s Chand Mera Dil is proving to be an absolute winner at the ticket windows with its strong hold on a Tuesday as well!

The young brigade of Lakshya and Ananya Panday is flexing some serious numbers on the weekdays. After holding its ground remarkably well on Monday, the Dharma Productions romantic drama has pulled off a rock-solid performance on its first Tuesday.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 5

On the fifth day, Tuesday, May 26, Chand Mera Dil earned 2.23 crore across 4,119 shows nationwide, keeping its average theater occupancy steady at a healthy 18%. Refusing to succumb to cricket fever, the musical love story is maintaining phenomenal holding power.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film at the box office. (India Net Collection)

Day 1: 3.31 crore

Day 2: 4.15 crore

Day 3: 5.01 crore

Day 4: 2.25 crore

Day 5: 2.23 crore

Total: 16.95 crore

The microscopic drop from Monday to Tuesday is hinting at a solid week already and the film might hit the 20 crore mark sooner than expected. Usually, a film expects a 10–15% standard weekday drop, but Chand Mera Dil has practically mimicked its Monday numbers, proving that the word-of-mouth is functioning like a shield.

Even as the high-stakes IPL playoffs went live in the evening, premium multiplex chains across major urban centers like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru witnessed packed student crowds for late-afternoon and evening shows. The film has successfully built a loyal, dedicated fan base among its target audience. The relatable, emotionally volatile romance between Aarav and Chandni is clicking heavily with college-going students and Gen-Z crowds.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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