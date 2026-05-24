The young brigade of Bollywood is officially pulling off a weekend turnaround! Karan Johar and Dharma Productions announced a flat, youth-friendly pricing strategy for the opening day of Vivek Soni’s Chand Mera Dil, a complex modern love story, which survived without heavy, pre-release theatrical hype.

But as the day 2 numbers filter in, the audience has made its verdict loud and clear. Driven by good word-of-mouth, the romantic drama witnessed a spectacular jump of nearly 25% on Saturday, collecting a healthy 4.15 crore net collection in India. With this, the musical romantic drama has comfortably crowned itself as the 2nd highest-grossing Romantic Drama of 2026 in just 48 hours!

What makes this Saturday surge sweet for the makers is that it came right after the low-pricing opening offer ended. Audiences are now willingly paying the standard weekend price to watch Aarav and Chandni’s volatile, messy romance.

The movie maintained a very solid trend on Saturday, operating with healthy momentum across its 4,884 shows nationwide. The internet is already flooded with reels praising the raw, emotionally vulnerable chemistry between Lakshya and Ananya Panday, which is working like a magnet for Gen-Z viewers.

Check out the collections of all the romantic dramas of 2026 (India Net Collection).

Do Deewane Seher Mein: 7.98 crore

Chand Mera Dil: 7.46 crore

Ek Din: 4.3 crore

Chand Mera Dil is just a whisker away from becoming the highest-grossing romantic drama of 2026 in Bollywood. Meanwhile, the film has already surpassed the entire lifetime collection of Bollywood’s last romantic drama Ek Din, which registered a lifetime collection of 4.3 crore!

Clearly, Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s romantic drama is gearing up for a bigger and better Sunday to cross the 10 crore mark over the weekend.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 37: Akshay Kumar’s Film Finally Enters The Top 10 Most Profitable Horror Comedies Of Bollywood!

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