Akshay Kumar is back in his home ground – comedy and the box office is finally hailing him for a victorious run! While the industry was eagerly waiting for the Khiladi Kumar to break his dry spell, his highly anticipated reunion with director Priyadarshan has done exactly that. Bhooth Bangla has been having a steady run at the domestic box office and has officially crossed a major milestone.

The film has successfully entered the list of the Top 10 most profitable horror comedies of Bollywood. Armed with a controlled budget and zero sequel baggage, the spooky entertainer is churning out solid returns on investment.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 37

On the 37th day, the sixth Saturday, May 23, Bhooth Bangla earned 1 crore at the box office. This is a jump of almost 81% from the previous day’s 55 lakh at the box office. Mounted on a budget of 120 crore the horror comedy has churned out a profit of 69.9 crore.

Enters The Most Profitable Horror Comedies Of Bollywood

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s film has surpassed the profit of their previous horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa and claimed the seventh spot in the list of the most profitable horror comedies of Bollywood.

Check out the top 10 most profitable horror comedies at the box office in Bollywood, along with their budget, lifetime collection, and profit.

Stree 2: 60 crore | 627.5 crore | 945.83% Stree: 20 crore | 129.67 crore | 548.3% Munjya : 30 crore | 108 crore | 260% Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 65 crore | 185.57 crore | 185.49% Golmaal Again: 80 crore | 205.72 crore | 165.75% Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 150 crore | 281.56 crore | 87.71% Bhooth Bangla*: 120 crore | 189.96 crore | 58.3% Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 32 crore | 49.1 crore | 53.4% Go Goa Gone: 19 crore | 25 crore | 31.5% Thamma: 140 crore | 157.05 crore | 12%

* denotes that the film is still running in the theaters

Is Bhooth Bangla A Hit?

The film is a success at the box office with a 58.25% return on investment. However, it needs a total collection of almost 240 crore to claim the hit verdict for itself. The film is still has a long way to go, to claim a hit verdict for itself.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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