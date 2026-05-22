Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s seventh film, Bhooth Bangla, is enjoying a steady run at the box office. There’s been intense competition, leading to daily collections dropping below one crore. But the horror-comedy is inches away from beating Sooryavanshi. Scroll below for the day 35 update!

Bhooth Bangla completes 5 weeks in theatres

The ticket windows have gotten further congested with the arrival of Chand Mera Dil, alongside already existing competitors – Dhurandhar 2, Raja Shivaji, Aakhri Sawal, and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla earned 70 lakh on day 35. It remained on similar lines to the fifth Monday.

The cumulative total in India stands at 188.41 crore net. All eyes are now on whether Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal co-starrer can enter the 200 crore club. It needs only 11.59 crore more in the kitty. Its pace during the sixth weekend will determine whether the target is attainable.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Week 4 – 14.2 crore

Day 29 – 75 lakh

Day 30 – 1.40 crore

Day 31 – 1.90 crore

Day 32 – 70 lakh

Day 33 – 90 lakh

Day 34: 80 lakh

Day 35: 70 lakh

Total – 188.41 crore

Can it become Akshay Kumar’s 2nd highest post-COVID grosser?

Bhooth Bangla also needs 6.63 crore to beat Sooryavanshi and become Akshay Kumar’s 2nd highest-grossing film at the post-COVID box office. The daily collection have dropped below one crore, so the sixth weekend would be one last hope!

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crore Bhooth Bangla: 188.41 crore OMG 2: 150 crore Sky Force: 134.93 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crore Jolly LLB 3: 65.61 crore Ram Setu: 64 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 35 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 188.41 crore

ROI: 68.41 cr ore

ore ROI%: 57%

India gross: 222.32 crore

Verdict: Plus

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