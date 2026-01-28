Sunny Deol-led Border 2 has exceeded all expectations at the worldwide box office in the first 5 days. After a good start, it exploded over the opening weekend and on Republic Day. Coming from a big national holiday, the film maintained an excellent hold on the first Tuesday, day 5, which also helped it get closer to a major milestone and surpass big Bollywood films like Sooryavanshi, Housefull 4, and others. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Border 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 5 days?

The Border sequel scored a huge 27.5 crore gross on its day 5 in India, pushing the overall domestic tally to 255.81 crore gross (216.79 crore net). Even in the overseas market, it has performed well so far, earning 37.25 crores. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 5-day worldwide box office collection stands at 293.06 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 216.79 crores

India gross – 255.81 crores

Overseas gross – 37.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 293.06 crores

Nears a major milestone

As we can see, Border 2 needs less than 7 crores to enter the 300 crore club globally. The feat will be comfortably achieved today, on day 6, making it the first Indian film of 2026 to hit a triple century. For Sunny Deol, it’ll be his second 300 crore grosser at the worldwide box office after the all-time blockbuster Gadar 2.

Beats Sooryavanshi and several other biggies

With 293.06 crore gross in the kitty, Border 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Sooryavanshi (291.14 crores), Housefull 4 (291.08 crores), Raees (287.71 crores), Mission Mangal (287.18 crores), and Race 3 (270.76 crores). Today, it’ll comfortably cross The Kerala Story (293.15 crores), Housefull 5 (304.12 crores), Hindi Medium (304.57 crores), and Thugs Of Hindostan (304.95 crores).

More about the film

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty in key roles. It released in theaters on January 23. It was made at a budget of 275 crores (including P&A).

