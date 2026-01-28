Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa in key roles, continues its good run on the weekdays of the second week. Due to the Republic Day holiday, the film displayed a strong hold on its third Monday, followed by a good hold on Tuesday, day 16. In the meantime, it is inches away from becoming the second-highest-grossing film among Tollywood’s Sankranti releases. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

Coming straight to the latest update, the Telugu action-comedy entertainer earned 2.1 crores on its third Tuesday, day 16. Overall, it has earned 199.35 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 235.23 crore gross. As we can see, it is just a few lakhs away from entering the 200 crore club, and the feat will be comfortably accomplished today, on day 17.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (11-day) – 179.15 crores

Day 12 – 2.65 crores

Day 13 – 4.25 crores

Day 14 – 6.2 crores

Day 15 – 5 crores

Day 16 – 2.1 crores

Total – 199.35 crores

All set to become the 2nd highest Sankranti grosser

With 199.35 crores in the kitty, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is currently the third-highest-grossing film among Tollywood Sankranti releases, and to claim the second spot by surpassing Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (200.98 crores), it needs 1.63 crores more. The feat is expected to be achieved by today or tomorrow. Very soon, it’ll also claim the top spot by beating HanuMan (201.91 crores).

Take a look at Tollywood’s top Sankranti grossers in India (net):

HanuMan – 201.91 crores Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – 200.98 crores Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 199.35 crores (16 days) Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 186.97 crores Sarileru Neekevvaru – 169.55 crores

More about the film

The action-comedy entertainer is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. It was released on January 12 and was reportedly made at a budget of 200 crores.

