28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s box office run in the US has hit a new low. After just 11 days since release, the horror sequel is pulling in under $500K while still playing across 3,506 theaters. Audience interest has stayed limited in the domestic market and overseas, even with Ralph Fiennes and Cillian Murphy attached to the project.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Box Office Performance So Far

Made on a reported production budget of $63 million, The Bone Temple has so far earned only $46.2 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. In the US, the horror film has grossed just $20.9 million. Overseas, the total stands at $25.3 million, reflecting the franchise’s modest pull outside core fans.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Box Office Summary

Domestic – $20.9 million

International – $25.3 million

Worldwide – $46.2 million

The film opened on January 16 with a debut weekend collection of $12.5 million, excluding MLK Day on Monday. In its second weekend, despite retaining its theater count, collections dropped sharply by 72.6%, bringing in only $3.4 million. The per-screen average fell to $976.

Weekday Performance Signals Steep Ongoing Decline

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s weekday earnings added to the concern, with just around $324K coming in on Monday. The per-screen average slid further to an alarming $92, a figure that highlights how empty many screenings have become. Such numbers place the film among the weakest performers of its scale in recent memory.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple vs Blair Witch – Box Office Comparison

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has edged past Blair Witch, the 2016 sequel to The Blair Witch Project, in domestic earnings. Blair Witch, despite poor reviews, turned a profit thanks to its $5 million budget and reached $45.1 million worldwide, including $20.7 million from the US.

The Bone Temple now sits slightly ahead with $20.9 million domestically and a higher global total. Even so, the contrast between budgets makes the comparison hollow.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

