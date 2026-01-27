Nia DaCosta directed 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, the fourth installment in the 28 Days Later franchise, which debuted in U.S. theaters on January 16, 2026. The post-apocalyptic horror film has been met with widespread critical acclaim, currently holding an impressive 93% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Bone Temple outperforms every previous entry in the series in terms of critical reception, surpassing 28 Days Later (87%), 28 Weeks Later (73%), and 28 Years Later (88%). Despite this strong reception, however, the film’s box office performance has fallen short of early expectations and has yet to cross its $63 million budget figure (as per Deadline).

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Box Office Performance So Far

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has so far grossed $45.9 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing release of 2026 to date. It currently sits ahead of Primate ($30.4 million) and Greenland 2: Migration ($21.8 million) on the global charts (as per Box Office Mojo).

As it closes in on the $50 million mark, The Bone Temple, starring Ralph Fiennes and Cillian Murphy, is also poised to surpass the box office total of the first film directed by a woman to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. That milestone film is Kathryn Bigelow’s 2008 war drama The Hurt Locker. Read on to find out how much more 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple vs. The Hurt Locker – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the latest 28 Years Later sequel stacks up against the Oscar-winning war drama at the global box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $20.6 million

International: $25.3 million

Worldwide: $45.9 million

The Hurt Locker – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $17 million

International: $32.2 million

Worldwide: $49.2 million

Based on these figures, the newest entry in the 28 Days Later franchise currently trails the Academy Award-winning war film by approximately $3.3 million worldwide. If its current momentum holds, The Bone Temple is expected to close the gap and potentially overtake the milestone title within the next few days.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Plot & Storyline

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film continues after the events shown in 28 Years Later, following survivors in a Britain devastated by the Rage Virus. As Spike crosses paths with a violent new faction led by Sir Jimmy Crystal, growing conflicts and dangerous choices threaten the delicate order holding the post-apocalyptic world together.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Trailer

