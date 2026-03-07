Sony Pictures Animation’s new animated film, Goat, is among the top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide in 2026. It might not be doing exceptionally well as for animations, but it is on track to beat a Pixar original flop at the worldwide box office. It will also achieve a key milestone as it pursues the lifetime collection of the Pixar movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the animated film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

The film by Tyree Dillihay is performing well at the box office in North America, remaining in the domestic top 5. It has collected $614k on its third Thursday at the North American box office, dropping by 21.8% from its second Thursday. In 21 days, the animated film’s box office collection has reached $77.2 million in North America.

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Goat has collected $56.5 million at the overseas box office. The film is expected to move closer to the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office. Adding the domestic and the international collections, the worldwide total has hit $133.7 million cume. It is the 6th highest-grossing film of 2026.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $77.2 million

International – $56.5 million

Worldwide – $133.7 million

Set to beat Pixar’s 2025 flop Elio worldwide

Released in 2025, Elio is Pixar’s first original animated film, which grossed $154.3 million worldwide but, despite positive reviews, was a financial flop. Its failure highlighted that viewers are not yet ready for animated movies with original scripts.

Goat is around $21 million away from surpassing the worldwide total of Elio. It will be a significant win for Goat because outperforming a Pixar title often becomes a talking point in box-office analysis, helping position Goat as a notable commercial success in its category. It signals strong global performance and gives the Sony release a meaningful milestone against a major animated studio release.

Sony Pictures Animation’s Goat was released in the theaters on February 13.

