Following its theatrical debut over two weeks ago, Sony’s latest animated feature, GOAT, has displayed impressive momentum at the box office. After opening to a solid $27.2 million, the film dipped 38% in its second weekend, earning $16.9 million (Feb 20-22), before adding another $12 million during the Feb 27-March 1 weekend, marking just a 28.8% drop.

With consistent weekday holds, its domestic total has now climbed to $74 million, making it the highest-grossing film of 2026 in North America so far, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly worldwide chart.

However, the box office race is intensifying. Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights is close behind at $72.1 million domestically, while Scream 7 ($63.6 million) is rapidly climbing the chart. So, how long GOAT can retain its No. 1 spot on the 2026 domestic chart remains to be seen.

How Far Is GOAT From Break-Even?

Overseas, the animated sports comedy has collected $56.5 million, pushing its worldwide tally to $130.5 million. Against an estimated production budget of $80 million, the film has already earned more than 1.6x its cost. However, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule, it would need to hit approximately $200 million worldwide to reach its box-office break-even point, meaning it must add another $69.5 million. If its steady holds continue, that milestone appears attainable before the end of its theatrical run. However, the final verdict should be clearer in the coming weeks.

As GOAT continues its ongoing run, it is now closing in on the global total of a critically acclaimed Tom Cruise action-comedy directed by Doug Liman (of The Bourne Identity fame). We’re talking about the 2017 film American Made. Let’s see how much more the animated film needs to earn to surpass that benchmark at the worldwide box office.

GOAT vs. American Made – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Sony’s latest animated release stacks up against the Tom Cruise starrer, based on Box Office Mojo data:

GOAT – Box Office Summary

North America: $74 million

International: $56.5 million

Worldwide: $130.5 million

American Made – Box Office Summary

North America: $51.3 million

International: $83.5 million

Worldwide: $134.8 million

At the worldwide box office, GOAT is currently just $4.3 million behind American Made. The animated sports comedy has performed much better in North America, earning $22.7 million more than the Tom Cruise starrer domestically. However, it has fallen short overseas, where American Made posted a stronger $83.5 million compared to GOAT’s $56.5 million. With only a little over $4 million left to close the worldwide gap, GOAT is well within reach of surpassing American Made’s global total. If it continues to hold steady, it should be able to cross that mark in the next few days.

What’s GOAT All About?

Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the animated sports comedy is set in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals. The story centers on Will (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin), a young goat who dreams of becoming a professional roarball player. But in a sport ruled by bigger, faster, and more ferocious animals, Will faces a big challenge. The film follows his underdog journey as he fights to prove that heart and determination can matter just as much as size and strength.

GOAT – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Scream 7 Worldwide Box Office: After Strong Weekend Opening, How Much Does It Need To Surpass Wes Craven’s 1996 Classic?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News