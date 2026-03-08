Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is back in some of the theaters in North America after a record breaking run last year. The film has collected solid numbers despite limited screenings in this re-release. The anime movie has also secured a spot in the domestic top 10 rankings. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2025 at the worldwide box office. The movie left behind several Hollywood franchise films, including Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and MCU releases last year. It is also one of the top 10 movies of last year at the worldwide box office.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle re-release collection in North America

According to Box Office Mojo, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was re-released in North American theaters on Friday, but only in select locations. It has been re-released across 832 theaters in North America, and despite that, the anime movie has landed at #10 in the domestic box office rankings. After the re-release, its total at the North American box office has reached $134.8 million.

More about the film

Globally, Infinity Castle is the seventh highest-grossing film of 2025. According to the last update, the Infinity Castle’s global total stands above $792 million. [via trade analyst Luiz Fernando]. It missed the $800 million milestone at the worldwide box office.

The story follows the Demon Slayer Corps as they are drawn into the mysterious Infinity Castle, where Tanjiro and the Hashira confront the terrifying Upper Rank demons in a desperate battle, marking the beginning of their showdown against Muzan Kibutsuji. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was re-released in North America on March 6.

