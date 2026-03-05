Pixar’s animated sci-fi comedy Hoppers is all set for its theatrical release on March 6, 2026. The film has been making headlines for all the right reasons. First, it earned a major thumbs-up from critics, securing an impressive 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. According to a Deadline report, Hoppers is tracking to open between $36 and $38 million in North America across 4,000 theaters.

In international markets, the film is projected to collect an additional $45-50 million during its opening weekend, bringing its worldwide debut to $81-88 million. If these projections hold, Hoppers could deliver the biggest global opening for a Pixar original theatrical release since 2017’s Coco, which debuted with $104.7 million worldwide. For context, let’s compare Hoppers’ projected domestic opening with the opening weekends of Pixar’s last five wide theatrical releases.

Pixar’s Last 5 Films – North America Openings & Total Earnings

Let’s take a look at Pixar’s last five films (wide theatrical releases) and their domestic openings and North American totals, as per Box Office Mojo:

Elio (2025): Domestic Opening: $20.8 million | North American Earnings: $73 million Inside Out 2 (2024): Domestic Opening: $154.2 million | North American Earnings: $653 million Elemental (2023): Domestic Opening: $29.6 million | North American Earnings: $154.4 million Lightyear (2022): Domestic Opening: $50.6 million | North American Earnings: $118.3 million Onward (2020): Domestic Opening: $39.1 million | North American Earnings: $61.6 million

If Hoppers opens in the projected $36-38 million range, its opening figure would fall above the domestic openings of Elio and Elemental but slightly below Onward. At the same time, it would be behind Lightyear and much below the massive opening of Inside Out 2. This would place Hoppers somewhere in the middle of Pixar’s recent openings.

Based on the above figures, Elio delivered a domestic opening-to-domestic earnings multiplier of 3.51x. Similarly, Inside Out 2, Elemental, Lightyear, and Onward delivered multipliers of 4.23x, 5.22x, 2.34x, and 1.58x, respectively. This brings the average multiplier to around 3.38x.

If Hoppers opens in the projected $36-38 million range domestically and follows the average trend, the film could finish its domestic run in the $120-130 million range. However, the outcome will depend on how strongly it holds in the coming weeks after its March 6 theatrical release.

What’s Hoppers All About?

Directed by Daniel Chong, the animated sci-fi comedy follows Mabel, an animal lover who uses a new technology that lets humans transfer their consciousness into lifelike robotic animals. After hopping into a robotic beaver to communicate with wildlife, she discovers a threat to their forest habitat and must help the animals protect their home.

Hoppers – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Project Hail Mary Box Office Break-Even: The Worldwide Total Ryan Gosling’s Sci-Fi Needs To Turn A Profit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News