Ryan Gosling’s highly anticipated sci-fi film Project Hail Mary is all set to hit the big screen on March 20, 2026. Early reactions to the film have been overwhelmingly positive, with some viewers already calling it one of the greatest modern space adventures. According to a report by Deadline, the Amazon MGM-backed venture is tracking for a strong domestic opening weekend in the $45-55 million range. If it lands within that bracket, Project Hail Mary could potentially become the second film of the year (after Scream 7) to debut above the $50 million mark at the North American box office.

That projected opening would comfortably surpass the $27.7 million debut of Ryan Gosling’s previous theatrical release, The Fall Guy, though it would still be far below the massive $162 million opening weekend of the 2023 Greta Gerwig-directed blockbuster Barbie.

The bigger question, however, is how much Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s upcoming sci-fi spectacle needs to earn worldwide to break even at the box office. Let’s break down the numbers.

Project Hail Mary – Budget & Break-Even Point (Estimated)

According to Puck, the film was made on a budget of around $200 million. This means Project Hail Mary needs to earn $500 million worldwide to break even at the box office, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. If the film opens in the $50 million-plus range domestically, performs strongly internationally, and benefits from sustained positive word of mouth, it could have a realistic shot at crossing the $500 million mark during its theatrical run. However, the final verdict will become clearer as it continues its theatrical run following its March 20 release.

What’s Project Hail Mary All About

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary – Official Trailer

