Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, featuring Samara Weaving in the leading role again, is set to be released in theaters soon. The first film was a box-office success, and the sequel is also tracking to open in the same frame as its predecessor. It might replicate the success of the 2019 horror comedy. Scroll below for the deets.

The OG film, released in 2019, follows a young bride who is hunted by her spouse’s wealthy family as part of a wedding-night ritual to worship the devil. Released by Searchlight Pictures, the film was a worldwide success. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed the first film. They returned for the sequel as well. Samara reprises her role as Grace MacCaullay alongside Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, and Nadeem Umar-Khitab in supporting roles.

Ready or Not 2’s opening weekend projection

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is expected to have a solid opening weekend at the North American box office. Based on Box Office Pro’s long-range box office forecast, the sequel is tracking to earn between $6 million and $10 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America.

How does it stack up against its predecessor?

Ready or Not was released in 2019 in the pre-pandemic era, and it recovered its modest budget in its opening weekend alone. According to Box Office Mojo, the 2019 horror comedy collected $8.01 million on its debut weekend in North America. Since the sequel is tracking to earn between $6 million and $10 million, it could beat the OG film’s debut.

The first film was reportedly made on a budget of $6 million, and it collected $28.7 million in its theatrical run at the North American box office. Globally, Ready or Not collected $57.6 million by the end of its theatrical run.

What is Ready or Not 2 about?

The story follows Grace MacCaullay, the sole survivor of a deadly game that claimed her husband and in-laws. Now hunted by the world’s most powerful families in a new lethal contest, she refuses to play—until her younger sister, Faith, is marked for death, forcing Grace to fight back. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is scheduled for release on March 20.

