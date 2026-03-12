Pixar has created some of the most beloved animated films of all time. From heartfelt stories to unforgettable characters, these movies have defined childhood for generations. Now, the studio is preparing to bring back several fan-favorite franchises with brand-new sequels that promise to revive the magic once again.

According to recent reports, Pixar is currently developing four major sequels—Coco 2, Incredibles 3, Toy Story 5, and Monsters Inc. 3. While fans are already excited about their return, it’s worth revisiting how these franchises performed in the past. Before these upcoming films arrive in theaters, let’s take a look at the box office journey of their previous installments and see which franchise could dominate the next big Pixar era.

1. Coco

Box Office Gross: $823 Million

$823 Million Streaming On: Disney+

Plot: The first installment of Coco was released back in 2017. With its brilliant plot, the film received a grand reception from audiences and grossed $823 million worldwide. The story of this highly intriguing film is about a young boy, Miguel. Although he likes to play music, his family’s old and ancestral ban on the art leads him to the land of the dead. However, what he discovers there is heartbreaking. Towards the end, the story gets even more emotional, with many, including myself, shedding uncontrollable tears.

Coco 2 is expected to hit the theaters in 2029.

2. The Incredibles

Total Box Office Gross : $1.87 Billion

: $1.87 Billion Streaming On: Disney+

Plot: If you love Zack Snyder’s Watchmen, you will definitely admire The Incredibles. Released in 2004, the film depicted the tough times faced by those with superpowers, who have to hide behind human identities and avoid saving the world. However, new adventures await a superhero family, as many superheroes go missing one by one.

The original film grossed $631 million worldwide, leading to a sequel that grossed $1.2 billion. The franchise is set to continue with the next chapter, Incredibles 3, slated for release in 2028, per Deadline.

3. Monsters Inc.

Total Box Office Gross : $1.32 Billion

: $1.32 Billion Streaming On: Disney+

Plot: The first installment of Monsters, Inc. was released in 2001, one of the golden eras of cinema. It showcased two friends from the monster world trying to figure out how to hide a human child from the evil corporate minds. This film registered an earnings of $579 million at the worldwide box office.

Then came its second entry, Monsters University in 2013, which was basically a prequel to the 2001 film. This movie developed the friendship between the two leads of the franchise, Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sully” Sullivan. The film grossed $743 million worldwide.

No official release timeline for Monsters Inc. 3 has been announced as of yet.

4. Toy Story

Total Box Office Gross : $3.09 Billion

: $3.09 Billion Streaming On: Disney+

Pixar’s Toy Story remains one of the studio’s most iconic and successful franchises. The original film, released in 1995, introduced audiences to a world where toys come to life whenever humans aren’t around. The story primarily follows Woody and Buzz Lightyear as they navigate friendship, jealousy, and adventure while belonging to their young owner, Andy.

The franchise continued its incredible run with multiple sequels. Toy Story (1995) earned $401 million worldwide, followed by Toy Story 2 (1999) with $497 million. The emotional third installment, Toy Story 3 (2010), became a massive blockbuster, grossing $1.06 billion, while Toy Story 4 (2019) topped the franchise globally with $1.07 billion. Together, the four films have grossed $3.09 billion worldwide, making it Pixar’s most successful franchise to date.

The next chapter, Toy Story 5, is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 19, 2026.

Note: The box office numbers have been retrieved from Box Office Mojo.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Christian Bale’s Last 5 Films At The Box Office: How Much The Bride! Must Earn Worldwide To Rank Among Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News