Over the past three decades, the Toy Story franchise has done more than tug at heartstrings; it has delivered massive global box office numbers. What began as a groundbreaking animated film has evolved into one of Pixar’s most profitable sagas. It has built a billion-dollar franchise powered by nostalgia, storytelling, and multi-generational appeal. As Toy Story 5 prepares to hit the theaters in a few months, the spotlight has turned to which installment has earned the most before the toys return once again.

1. Toy Story 4 (2019)

Director : Josh Cooley

: Josh Cooley IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Streaming On : Disney+

: Disney+ Box Office Gross: $1.07 billion

The installment that has topped the list is Toy Story 4, which became the highest-grossing movie of the franchise. The movie was released almost a decade after the second installment, and its plot revolves around Woody’s emotional journey of self-discovery. The movie’s strong global performance and critical acclaim brought the gross global earnings of the 2019 film to $1.07 billion.

2. Toy Story 3 (2010)

Director : Lee Unkrich

: Lee Unkrich IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Streaming On : Disney+

: Disney+ Box Office Gross: $1.067 billion

The film that earned almost neck-to-neck with Toy Story 4 was the third installment, with global gross earnings of $1.067 billion. The emotional powerhouse was the first film to cross the billion-dollar mark. The plot revolved around Andy preparing for college, which drew the interest of adults who had grown up with the series. The powerful ending of the movie, with its strong global marketing and repeat viewings, made it a massive success at the box office.

3. Toy Story 2 (1999)

Director : John Lasseter

: John Lasseter IMDb Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Streaming On : Disney+

: Disney+ Box Office Gross: $497 million

The second installment of the franchise, Toy Story 2, nearly doubled the earnings of the original film. The film was praised for being one of the rare sequels that improved upon its predecessor. The introduction of the character Jessie and a deeper exploration of themes of abandonment gave the story an emotional weight. The film was a massive box office hit with a global gross collection of $497 million.

4. Toy Story (1995)

Director : John Lasseter

: John Lasseter IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Streaming On : Disney+

: Disney+ Box Office Gross: $401 million

The first installment ranks fourth in the total gross worldwide with earnings of $401 million. However, Toy Story remains the most revolutionary entry for being the first computer-animated feature film that transformed the industry. It also introduced the audience to the iconic friendship between Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Its massive success in the mid-1990s laid the foundation of Pixar’s success in animation.

Combined, the four films have earned nearly $3 billion worldwide, proving that Toy Story is not just emotionally timeless but also financially unstoppable. As the fifth installment approaches, its box office legacy already stands among the animation genre’s greatest achievements.

