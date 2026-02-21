Sam Raimi’s Send Help is inching closer to its break-even mark after 21 days of its theatrical release. The horror thriller continues to hold strong in North America and remains among the five top-performing titles in the region. Strong reviews and positive word of mouth have kept the film in conversation, placing it alongside Iron Lung as one of the standout horror titles of the year so far.

Send Help Box Office Performance

According to Box Office Mojo, Send Help has grossed $75.9 million worldwide to date. The domestic market has accounted for the bulk of that total, contributing $51 million, making it the first film of the year to cross the $50 million mark in North America.

Overseas numbers have been more modest, with $24.8 million coming in from 46 international markets. While the global split leans heavily domestic, the current total keeps the film within reach of profitability.

Send Help Box Office Summary

North America – $51 million

International – $24.8 million

Total – $75.9 million

Opening Weekend & Strong Hold At The Box Office

Send Help’s strong opening weekend set the tone for its theatrical run. The film debuted with $19.1 million from 3,475 theaters, securing the number one position on the North American weekend charts.

In its second weekend, the film added $9 million and again topped the chart. Last weekend brought fresh competition from the likes of Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights, Sony’s GOAT, and Chris Hemsworth’s Crime 101. Even with new releases entering the market, Send Help earned $8.8 million in its three-day frame, dipping only 1.8% and settling in fourth place. Such a minimal decline after three weeks signals sustained audience interest.

Weekday numbers added to the film’s steady climb. President’s Day Monday brought in $1.2 million, marking a 38.2% increase compared to the previous Monday. Tuesday followed with around $851,000, and the next two days added roughly $550,000 each.

Send Help needs around $100 million worldwide to break even. With $75.9 million already secured, the film is within reach of that milestone and is expected to cross it before completing its theatrical run.

Send Help Surpasses Ouija At The Domestic Box Office

Domestic ticket sales have already placed Send Help among the top 125 highest-grossing horror titles of all time in North America. The film has also surpassed the domestic total of Stiles White’s 2014 horror debut Ouija, which earned $50.8 million in North America and $103.6 million worldwide on a reported $5 million budget. Send Help has now edged past that $50.8 million domestic figure, adding another benchmark to its run.

As the only major horror title currently drawing consistent crowds, Send Help faces limited direct genre competition. Other releases, such as The Strangers: Chapter 3 and the upcoming Psycho Killer, are tracking toward weak performances. With that, Send Help continues to build on its domestic lead and edges closer to its financial target.

Top 5 Highest Grossing Horror Films In North America (2026)

Send Help – $51 million Iron Lung – $34.9 million Primate – $25.6 million 28 Years Later: Bone Temple – $25.1 million Dracula: A Love Tale – $10.1 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Mercy Box Office: How Much Deficit Does Chris Pratt’s Sci-Fi Thriller Face Below Its Break-Even?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News