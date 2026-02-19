Iron Lung is now just inches away from beating the highest-grossing Stephen King horror adaptation of 2025 in North America. Directed and written by popular YouTuber Markiplier, the sci-fi horror has become the most profitable film this year. Released on January 30, the film is still playing in 2,445 theaters across the region.

Iron Lung Box Office Performance So Far

According to The Numbers, Iron Lung has earned $48 million worldwide. Domestically, it has earned $38.3 million, while internationally, it grossed $9.6 million.

Iron Lung Box Office Summary ‘

North America – $38.3 million

International – $9.6 million

Worldwide – $48 million

Made on a modest $3 million budget, Iron Lung has already surpassed its $7.5 million break-even point, earning over 16 times its production cost. It pulled in a strong $3.7 million in its last 4-day weekend, ranking among the top 10 titles in North America.

The Monkey vs Iron Lung: Domestic Box Office Comparison

Iron Lung is now poised to surpass 2025’s top Stephen King horror adaptation domestically. The Monkey, directed by Osgood Perkins, earned $63.6 million worldwide against a $10 million budget. In North America, it grossed $39.7 million, about $1.4 million ahead of Iron Lung, a gap that the movie is expected to close within days.

Iron Lung: Plot & Storyline

The movie follows a convict named Simon (played by Markiplier) in a post-apocalyptic future after “The Quiet Rapture” event. He explores a blood ocean on a desolate moon in a submarine called the Iron Lung, searching for missing stars and planets.

Iron Lung: Rotten Tomatoes Score

The movie drew mixed reviews from critics and high praise from audiences. The Tomatometer score for Iron Lung is 59% from 32 reviews, while the Popcornmeter score is a high 89% based on more than 2,500 ratings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

