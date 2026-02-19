After collecting around $27.2 million during the Feb 13-15 weekend, Sony’s animated sports comedy GOAT added a strong $7.9 million on Monday (President’s Day holiday in the U.S.), marking just a 4.7% drop from Sunday. However, the film slowed on Tuesday with $2.9 million, a 63.5% decline, allowing Wuthering Heights to grab the No. 1 spot for the day. With a five-day domestic total of $38 million, GOAT currently ranks as the third-highest-grossing release of 2026 so far, trailing behind Send Help ($49.9 million) and Wuthering Heights ($41 million), according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart.

Globally, the animated title sits as the fourth-biggest earner of the year. With a current worldwide tally of $54.1 million, it has already overtaken the global totals of Mercy, Iron Lung, and Greenland 2: Migration, but the film still trails the zombie horror sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Here’s how much GOAT needs to earn to outgross it in worldwide earnings.

GOAT vs. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Sony’s latest animated release compares with the critically acclaimed zombie sequel, based on Box Office Mojo data:

GOAT – Box Office Summary

North America: $38 million

International: $16.1 million

Worldwide: $54.1 million

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Box Office Summary

North America: $25.1 million

International: $32.5 million

Worldwide: $57.6 million

Based on the above figures, GOAT is currently trailing 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple by approximately $3.5 million worldwide. However, the gap appears well within reach. The animated film is performing significantly stronger domestically, while the zombie sequel’s advantage comes mainly from overseas markets. If GOAT maintains steady weekday holds and continues to benefit from family audience traction, it has a strong chance of overtaking The Bone Temple on the global chart within the next few days.

How Far Is GOAT From 28 Years Later (2025)

While the animated film is poised to surpass The Bone Temple’s worldwide total in the coming days, here’s how it compares with its predecessor. Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later (2025) earned $151.3 million globally. This means GOAT is behind the 2025 hit by roughly $97.2 million worldwide.

If the animated film maintains steady weekday holds and builds strong momentum over the next 2-3 weeks, it appears well-placed to potentially close this gap. However, overtaking the zombie sequel will require sustained legs and solid support from international markets. The final outcome should become clearer as its theatrical run progresses.

What’s GOAT All About?

Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the animated sports comedy is set in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals. The story centers on Will (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin), a young goat who dreams of becoming a professional roarball player. But in a sport ruled by bigger, faster, and more ferocious animals, Will faces a big challenge. The film follows his underdog journey as he fights to prove that heart and determination can matter just as much as size and strength.

GOAT – Official Trailer

