The box office has always been full of shocks and surprises. But the post-pandemic theatrical landscape has made audience behaviour, especially in terms of theatrical attendance patterns, even more unpredictable. Nia DaCosta’s zombie horror sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which hit U.S. theaters on January 16, 2026, is a clear example of this shifting trend.

Within the broader 28 Years Later franchise, The Bone Temple earned an impressive 92% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the highest in the series so far, along with a solid 7.7/10 user rating on IMDb. Despite such a strong critical reception, the film could not translate that widespread acclaim into massive box-office numbers. With a current worldwide total of $56.7 million, it remains significantly behind its predecessor, Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later, which grossed $151.3 million globally.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Digital Release Update

As the film approaches the later stages of its theatrical run, all eyes will now be on how The Bone Temple performs in the digital space. For viewers who missed the film on the big screen, there’s good news. According to Sony Pictures’ official website, the zombie sequel became available to watch online starting February 17, 2026.

Audiences in the U.S. can currently stream the film on a pay-per-view basis across major digital platforms, including Apple TV, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, YouTube, and Sony Pictures Core. The purchase price of the movie is $24.99.

The digital edition of The Bone Temple comes with several bonus features alongside the main film. These include an audio commentary by director Nia DaCosta, a behind-the-scenes featurette, one deleted scene, and a selection of bloopers.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Plot

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film continues after the events shown in 28 Years Later, following survivors in a Britain devastated by the Rage Virus. As Spike crosses paths with a violent new faction led by Sir Jimmy Crystal, growing conflicts and dangerous choices threaten the delicate order holding the post-apocalyptic world together.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Official Trailer

